Mikel Arteta looking to beat Man Utd to the signing of England international

Mikel Arteta wants to make a huge statement in the summer with £80 Million marquee signing
Arsenal has been linked with some interesting players in this transfer window, the Gunners have a limited budget though but that won’t stop them from planning for the summer.
One player who has been linked with a move away from his team this season has been James Maddison.
The Englishman has been a shining light for the impressive Leicester City and it seems he won’t be at the King Power Stadium for long.
Maddison has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United but the Red Devils have a major competitor for his signature now.
The Daily Express citing Football Insider is claiming that Arsenal has joined the race for his signature and Mikel Arteta has even told his pals that he hopes they can beat Manchester United to signing him.
Arsenal has struggled with creativity this season and the formerly influential Mesut Ozil is looking like a shadow of himself.
The German is already 31 and Arteta knows that there is a limit to what he can ask of the former Real Madrid man now.
Maddison is one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier League and the England midfielder would fit perfectly into Arteta’s system.
Maddison would be a great signing for sure but at £80 Million? Surely there are cheaper players available that can do just as good a job.
That said, quality players are not cheap anymore, just look at what was paid for Nicolas Pepe.
A great winger is worth 50+ M and Maddison is not a specialist winger
If he is available below 50 M, get him. Otherwise we had better look for a cheaper attacking midfielder or give more chances to Smith-Rowe
I agree with you, if a player in his category is needed, it should be less than 50m.
Nevertheless he is a very good player…
If Arsenal are able to get him fine
Maddison is a Top quality player. But not worth 80m. We need steel in midfield. Thomas Partey is what we need this January. Ceballos and Ozil to play the No 10 role. We need Partey as an alternative to Torrera. Guendouzi and Xhaka are not DMs. Except we bring in a top quality Central Defender and Move David luiz to DM role. The board have to invest this January
I think he is over hyped. Prefer jack grealish. Will take hakim ziyech any day of the week .admin please can you please explain why my comment on the dangote article written my sylvester wasn’t shown.
I think Hakim Ziyech is a much better option
I dont know about this rumour but i am not convinced of maddison yet.
But this guy can be improved because he has great potential so i think he would be a good signing but 80m is very high for him.
Can get isco or ziyech who has much more quality than him for that amount or maybe both of them.
It all depends on what system MA is trying to use.It seems like a 4231 and i see many teams trying to get back the no.10 role.
And its good because a 433 which many has adapted to is merely depended on hardwork rather than quality and attractive football.
#justmyopinion
The Admins do not believe Maddison is coming to Arsenal. No sane Gooner believes it either and so it is a non story. THEN WHY IS IT ON THIS SITE? ANSWER: ADVERT MONEY FOR THE SITE. THAT IS WHY ALL THESE CONSTANT FAKE AND RIDICULOUS RUMOURS APREAR, ALMOST HOURLY. I have several times told fans why these fake rumours appear. Most Gooners are only too aware in any case and do not need telling. But guess what; neither Admin has ever denied this truth. They could not in all honesty. Could they!
I will be clear; I mind not a jot this or any site making money and we all need to live. But I do object to being fooled as to the reason, which is WHY I once again explain to those minority of Gooners who do not already realise how they are being taken for a ride with constant fake rumours sourced from unreliable and lying sources; such as the ridiculous Metro and obscure foreign papers, that these rumours are FALSE! Some naive fans actually buy into these constant false rumours and, as a lover of truth,I WILL ALWAYS DO ALL I CAN TO PROMOTE THE TRUTH AND DENOUNCE LIES. Eventually, we WILL sign someone BUT by that time no one on this site will beieve it till the clubsite carries the news. If you cry wolf , almost hourly, you end up being disbelieved all the time by almost everone and scorned by those in the know. Correctly too!
Nobody’s being fooled. Any website you visit is for-profit and this is no different. Nobody’s forcing you to click the links and caps lock your comments and I suspect nobody else cares quite as much as you. Just like anything else, if you don’t like something, don’t consume it.
With respect to us and United, why would he take a step down? Would he prefer the Europa league to the champions league?
This must be a joke, because he is clearly over rated
I think we should be done with big purchases like this. They will never repay the money invested in them.
Liverpool had it smart: their whole front line cost about 100m.
Salah 35m
Mane 35m
Firmino 30m
Last summer Ziyeach was available for £25m, but we didn’t make a move. Now he’s 45m. We overpaid for Pepe, for whom I would’nt had paid for more than 40-45m.
We need to start scouting better, and make more WISE moves in the transfer market.
We need 5-6 new players, so we can’t pay +50m for each and every one of them.
Kante 5m and 35m. Bargain both times.
Ndidi, 16m. Bargain.
Idrissa Guyeye, 8m. Bargain for Villa AND Everton.
See, scouting is the problem, not the money – which we won’t be spending too much anyways.