Mikel Arteta looking to beat Man Utd to the signing of England international

Mikel Arteta wants to make a huge statement in the summer with £80 Million marquee signing

Arsenal has been linked with some interesting players in this transfer window, the Gunners have a limited budget though but that won’t stop them from planning for the summer.

One player who has been linked with a move away from his team this season has been James Maddison.

The Englishman has been a shining light for the impressive Leicester City and it seems he won’t be at the King Power Stadium for long.

Maddison has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United but the Red Devils have a major competitor for his signature now.

The Daily Express citing Football Insider is claiming that Arsenal has joined the race for his signature and Mikel Arteta has even told his pals that he hopes they can beat Manchester United to signing him.

Arsenal has struggled with creativity this season and the formerly influential Mesut Ozil is looking like a shadow of himself.

The German is already 31 and Arteta knows that there is a limit to what he can ask of the former Real Madrid man now.

Maddison is one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier League and the England midfielder would fit perfectly into Arteta’s system.

Maddison would be a great signing for sure but at £80 Million? Surely there are cheaper players available that can do just as good a job.

That said, quality players are not cheap anymore, just look at what was paid for Nicolas Pepe.