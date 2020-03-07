Mikel Arteta looking to pip Pep Guardiola to the signing of exciting young winger

Mikel Arteta making a move to hijack Man City attempts at signing young wing wonder.

Mikel Arteta may have started his coaching career as the assistant manager of Manchester City but the Spaniard’s loyalty now lies with Arsenal and he is looking to beat his former employers to the signing of an Aston Villa wonder kid.

Express Sports claims that the Gunners are battling with City to sign young Aston Villa wide man, Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

The 17-year-old has been one of the best players to play for the Villans’ youth team since Jack Grealish and a number of top teams have been monitoring his progress.

City has been leading the race for his signature but the report claims that Mikel Arteta is keen to beat the Citizens to the player.

He is a winger who can play on both sides and he is currently under contract with the Premier League strugglers until the end of the season.

Villa has offered him a new deal and they are keen to keep him at the club, however, they face stiff competition for his long term future.

Clubs outside of England are also interested with the likes Bayern Munich and Ajax also said to be monitoring his situation.

Arteta has proven to be a manager who trusts his young players and the Gunners will hope that could play a part in persuading the teenager to move to the Emirates.