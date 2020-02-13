Mikel Arteta looking to sell high profile star in the summer

Mikel Arteta is preparing to do what is seemingly impossible and sell Mesut Ozil.
This season could be Mesut Ozil’s last season at Arsenal and if Mikel Arteta was to have his way, the German could be shown the exit door in the summer, according to the latest reports from the Daily Mail.
Ozil was a high profile signing when he joined Arsenal before the 2013/2014 season and the German helped the team challenge for the league title that year.
However, he has struggled to replicate the form of his earlier years at the Emirates and it looks all a big mistake now after Arsenal gave him a new deal worth £350k per week.
The German has recently been restored to the Arsenal starting XI after he was frozen out from the team by their former manager Unai Emery.
However, he is still struggling to get goals or assists and it appears that this second half of the season is his last chance to show Arteta that he can be part of the club’s future.
Arteta is making use of the players at his disposal and he hopes that he has communicated his style of play and what he wants from each player at their recent Dubai camp.
If he fails to get a performance from the likes of Ozil before this season ends, there is a big chance that the German will be told to look for a new club.
That is all well and good but Arteta will face the same problem his predecessors have faced and that is that unless Ozil agrees to move the club are stuck with him.
While he is on that huge wage it is hard to see the German departing the Emirates until his ridiculous contract finally runs its course.
Ozil is not useless, watch ur words, he is an arsenal player if ur player is useless it means ur club is useless and it means u too as a fan is useless…
Please pick another word…
He has family and a contract..
He is Ozil, not a useless…
He is a person…
Who believes the press anyway?
So AdMartin-your next headline must surely be about selling Lacazette. He can’t score for toffees at the moment so look forward to reading that one.
Then Pepe- he cant do anything.
Followed by Sokritis,Luiz- Can’t defend
Xhaka- Can’t do anything
AMN- fill in as appropriate
Wow, your hate for this player is legendary. But hey, with a dwindling response and advertisers to attempt to keep on board just revert to type and roll out a Mesut Ozil article.
Hope it helps keep the money coming in for you.
Site is growing at a massive pace Phil so your comments about the site are nearly as wide of the mark as your view of Ozil. If the day comes when any of those players perform to such a low level as Ozil then be assured I will come after them. No single individual is bigger than Arsenal and the second they become a huge drain and liability I will want them out of the club. I am shocked that you do not feel the same way. But I will say this, you have been very selective, as usual, I suggest you do a search on David Luiz as an example, I have even used a clown image on occasions when smashing him, I have not done that yet on Ozil.
who said that ozil is useless?
Everyone with two working eyes
AdMartin- look forward to you answering my earlier reply