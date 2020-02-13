Mikel Arteta looking to sell high profile star in the summer

Mikel Arteta is preparing to do what is seemingly impossible and sell Mesut Ozil.

This season could be Mesut Ozil’s last season at Arsenal and if Mikel Arteta was to have his way, the German could be shown the exit door in the summer, according to the latest reports from the Daily Mail.

Ozil was a high profile signing when he joined Arsenal before the 2013/2014 season and the German helped the team challenge for the league title that year.

However, he has struggled to replicate the form of his earlier years at the Emirates and it looks all a big mistake now after Arsenal gave him a new deal worth £350k per week.

The German has recently been restored to the Arsenal starting XI after he was frozen out from the team by their former manager Unai Emery.

However, he is still struggling to get goals or assists and it appears that this second half of the season is his last chance to show Arteta that he can be part of the club’s future.

Arteta is making use of the players at his disposal and he hopes that he has communicated his style of play and what he wants from each player at their recent Dubai camp.

If he fails to get a performance from the likes of Ozil before this season ends, there is a big chance that the German will be told to look for a new club.

That is all well and good but Arteta will face the same problem his predecessors have faced and that is that unless Ozil agrees to move the club are stuck with him.

While he is on that huge wage it is hard to see the German departing the Emirates until his ridiculous contract finally runs its course.