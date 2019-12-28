Mikel Arteta looks forward to fans support returning to the Emirates

Mikel Arteta looking to build fences with the Arsenal fans.
Arsenal play host to Chelsea on Sunday and Mikel Arteta hopes the fans will provide the right atmosphere for the players to thrive.
Arteta started his reign against Bournemouth and is keen to see his side get their first win under him against Chelsea, but he also knows how important the fans’ support is to their cause.
Some of the supporters have struggled to support the team this season with results not going their way, they have created a toxic environment that has seen them boo off their players more often than not.
That toxicity caused them to clash with Granit Xhaka and he was subsequently stripped of the captain’s armband.
Arteta also understands that the relationship between club and fans is give and take and he is looking forward to giving them something to cheer about.
‘I think energy is everything, in life, in football and in sports. If we are able to generate this it will give us a lift,’ said the Spaniard per Arsenal.com.
‘I was really pleased with how the fans treated the players [against Bournemouth] and I was happy that the players went to see the fans after the game as well because we need that connection. ‘Slowly, we need to build that back to where it was. It’s going to be very powerful for us to use that.’
On the fans having something to cheer about, Arteta knows added:
‘Hopefully we can change it, first I need to convince the players and then, if I can convince the players, afterwards we can convince the fans. ‘I think it’s very, very important in my job. At the end of the day they’re expecting a lot from us.
‘We have to give them enjoyment, we have to make their lives better and, when we win, it will be better because they will be happier. ‘It’s our responsibility and we have to do everything we can to achieve that.’
It could be the wrong time of the year to get a full house back, but I fully expect a much better atmosphere plus a great welcome home to MA.
I also think we are all totally sick and tired of the toxic reaction to our club by the media, pundits and, of course, us the fans.
Time to put all the negativity behind us, support the club and back WHATEVER MA decides is best for The Arsenal. Can’t wait for the game, leaving tonight…staying over for the United game and travelling back next year – 2020 the year of The Arsenal.
👍👍👍🙂
There are some fans who are still not convinced on MA being manager(though many are convinced after bournemouth game) and hopefully tomorrow is the day he is going to prove them all wrong
COYG!!
|Yes COYG!
Glued to BT tv keeping up to speed with the scores. Down in the dumps until Newcastle equalised. The thought of Everton going above us in the league would be too much to bear!! The Ancelloti supporters would have a field day.
Fingers crossed for tomorrow and an encouraging performance capped by a win!!!
I spoke too soon
I will stick up for fans who have been driven beyond despair over a number of years now. So many players have been just going through the motions and to fanatically support players who simply coast through games is to insult the intelligence of fans. When players start giving back to us fans,as is only right and proper, by sweating blood for the club we FANS worship(and how many players can honestly claim they do the same?) then and ONLY then are they fully entitled to our wholehearted support. The fan/player relationship has become FAR TOO ONESIDED for some time now and it needs the players to start earning and re -earning our love. Simple fairness! Am I wrong? If so, then tell me why!
For what it is worth, I am convinced that now we have a demanding and fully professional man in charge and who can properly communicate and who CAN and WILL intensely coach players, we will now see a sea change in attitude and in fighting for the shirt. Long overdue too!
I’m sure the fans will show MA and the team support.
The players will also show MA support.
Question is when the time comes, will the board?