Mikel Arteta looks forward to fans support returning to the Emirates

Mikel Arteta looking to build fences with the Arsenal fans.

Arsenal play host to Chelsea on Sunday and Mikel Arteta hopes the fans will provide the right atmosphere for the players to thrive.

Arteta started his reign against Bournemouth and is keen to see his side get their first win under him against Chelsea, but he also knows how important the fans’ support is to their cause.

Some of the supporters have struggled to support the team this season with results not going their way, they have created a toxic environment that has seen them boo off their players more often than not.

That toxicity caused them to clash with Granit Xhaka and he was subsequently stripped of the captain’s armband.

Arteta also understands that the relationship between club and fans is give and take and he is looking forward to giving them something to cheer about.

‘I think energy is everything, in life, in football and in sports. If we are able to generate this it will give us a lift,’ said the Spaniard per Arsenal.com.

‘I was really pleased with how the fans treated the players [against Bournemouth] and I was happy that the players went to see the fans after the game as well because we need that connection. ‘Slowly, we need to build that back to where it was. It’s going to be very powerful for us to use that.’

On the fans having something to cheer about, Arteta knows added:

‘Hopefully we can change it, first I need to convince the players and then, if I can convince the players, afterwards we can convince the fans. ‘I think it’s very, very important in my job. At the end of the day they’re expecting a lot from us.

‘We have to give them enjoyment, we have to make their lives better and, when we win, it will be better because they will be happier. ‘It’s our responsibility and we have to do everything we can to achieve that.’