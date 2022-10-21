Mikel Arteta loves Granit Xhaka’s “work ethic” and his “love for this football club”

There was a time not so long ago when Granit Xhaka was Arsenal fans go-to scapegoat after any defeat or bad draw, but he has been transformed this season when Mikel Arteta decided to move him further up the pitch, and he has turned in some amazing performances. He was even voted our Player of the Month by the fans in a landslide.

Last night, the Swiss international captain scored the only goal of the match against PSV and was yet again voted as Man of the Match, and Arteta could not be more pleased about it. “He deserves that,” Mikel Arteta told Arsenal.com. “He has faced adversity in difficult moments, he has put his arm up when he had something different to do, his work ethic, the way he is as a person, the way he treats everyone around the club, and the love for this football club and profession is unquestionable.

“He fully deserves that and I’m really happy to see him enjoying his career.”

“We believed he had the qualities to do that,” he said, “and sometimes it’s just unlocking something in the players mind and be more open and be receptive to all the things.

“He’s been extremely open and his work rate all the time to learn is fantastic, and now I think it’s paying off.”

It certainly does Mikel, and there is no doubt that his improvement has been influenced by Arteta’s man-managent skills.

Long may Granit Xhaka continue to contribute to our excellent winning run….

