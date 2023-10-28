Mikel Arteta explains why he loves Tomiyasu wherever he plays for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says it’s a pleasure to have Takehiro Tomiyasu in his team. The Japanese international, according to Arteta, is a wonderful professional whose adaptability solves many challenges for his project at the Emirates.

At left back, the Japanese have shone in Arsenal’s last three games (against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla). He’s made an impact in attack, creating the goal-scoring opportunity against Manchester City, and he’s also added some defensive stability at left-back, helping to disrupt Chelsea’s game plan of targeting Zinchenko in the first half.

Ahead of the Sheffield game, Arteta said on Arsenal.com this of Tomiyasu’s impact on his team: “He was terrific in Seville, I think he played a really good game when he came on against Chelsea as well.

“He’s a player that everybody loves in there, he’s always the first and always the last. You tell him to do something, and he will give his life for it.

“He’s an exceptional professional player, and he gives us versatility and qualities that nobody else has in the squad, For me, he’s a very important player. Tomi adapts to it in a really natural way so it’s so good to have him.”

Arteta finds Tomiyasu versatility useful, as he added: “Well, we had six or seven players in the last line-up, that’s not enough. Then that means that you need to have versatile players to occupy different positions, and they need to be comfortable.

“That’s something that’s tricky because you start to train a player every single day in a different position, but then you demand him to play in a specific role, that’s challenging.

“Sometimes it’s difficult, because they don’t have the relationship and the physical demands are difficult. Tomi adapts to it in a really natural way so it’s so good to have him.”

Tomiyasu is truly one of a kind; this season he has already dazzled as a left-back and as the right-side central defender (versus Brentford in the Carabao Cup). Arteta can rely on him, and when the Gunners look at the starting lineup tomorrow, they’ll be hoping to see him make his 50th Premier League appearance.

