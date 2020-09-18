Mikel Arteta makes a bold claim, but this is the exact mindset we need at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Arsenal is a big club like Barcelona and Inter Milan and that is why they were able to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite interest from those teams, and he is just about right.

The Gunners had been worried about losing their captain after he entered the final year of his previous deal.

After scoring 22 league goals in consecutive seasons for the London side, it was understandable that he was linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Barcelona and Inter Milan were his main suitors and it did appear like Arsenal would lose him to one of them.

The striker was also not open about staying, but Arteta was always confident that the former Borussia Dortmund man would remain at Arsenal.

The striker has finally signed a new three-year deal to remain with the north London side and Arteta believes that it shows how big a team Arsenal is.

Asked about the offers from Barca and Inter, Arteta responded as quoted by Sun Sports: “The size of our club is as big as those names.

“I am really pleased to have convinced Auba to stay at our club.

“With the passion and determination he showed to stay at the club, I am pleased to see the reaction of everyone at Colney and also our fans.

“It is a joy to work with him. I think we have a really transparent relationship.

“We were really clear with each other what we were trying to do.

“He is a big part of my plans in terms of the ways he trains, behaves and also performs. I want him to do that again consistently.

“It took a lot of work and a big effort from the club.”