Mikel Arteta makes a personal promise to Real Madrid star if he joins Gunners

Alvaro Carreras has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the next window as the club looks to continue strengthening its squad. The Gunners are planning for another ambitious summer despite already enjoying a strong campaign in domestic and European competition.

Arsenal hope to finish the season successfully after impressive progress in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Even so, the club appear determined to improve further and ensure they remain competitive next season.

Arsenal Identifies New Target

Recruitment is expected to remain a major priority at the Emirates, with the squad likely to be refreshed in several areas. One player now linked with a move is Carreras, who currently plays for Real Madrid.

According to Football365, Arsenal are interested in bringing the wing back to North London. The report suggests the defender is highly rated and seen as a player capable of adding quality and depth to the side.

Carreras is considered by many to be among the most promising wing-backs in Europe at present. His profile would naturally appeal to clubs seeking athleticism, technical quality and attacking support from wide areas.

Challenge Of Signing Him

However, completing any move could prove difficult given his current situation. Real Madrid remain one of the most prestigious clubs in world football, and players are rarely easy to prise away unless the Spanish side are willing to sanction an exit.

That means Arsenal may need to work hard to persuade the player that a move would benefit his career. Convincing a talent already at such a major club often requires a clear sporting project and assurances over playing time.

The report adds that Mikel Arteta has personally contacted Carreras in an attempt to strengthen Arsenal’s position. It is claimed that the manager has outlined his plans for the player and explained how he could become an important figure in the team.

Arteta is said to believe Carreras could help take Arsenal to another level and is eager to add him to the squad once the season concludes. Such direct involvement would underline how highly the club rates the target.

Whether Arsenal can turn that interest into a completed transfer remains to be seen, but Carreras appears to be one of the names to watch as the summer market approaches.