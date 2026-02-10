Mikel Arteta makes an admission from his early Arsenal days

Everyone makes mistakes when they are starting, and Mikel Arteta has openly acknowledged that he did not get everything right during the early stages of his managerial career at Arsenal. Appointed at the end of 2019, he arrived at a club that lacked a clear identity and direction. The team needed leadership, structure and a sense of purpose, all of which Arteta was tasked with delivering under intense scrutiny.

In the seasons that followed, Arsenal’s progress has been evident. Performances have improved, the squad has developed a stronger collective mentality, and the club has re-established itself as a competitive force. While success has not come overnight, the steady upward trajectory reflects the impact of a manager who has been willing to learn and evolve. In a profession where managers are often blamed quickly for poor results, Arteta deserves credit for guiding Arsenal through a period of rebuilding and growth.

Trust and Long-Term Vision

The Arsenal board also merits recognition for its approach during challenging moments. Rather than reacting hastily when results dipped below expectations, the club chose to show patience and continuity. That decision provided Arteta with the time required to refine his ideas and improve his methods. Such stability is increasingly rare in modern football, yet it has played a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence. With the team now performing at a high level, there is optimism that this faith could be rewarded with trophies by the end of the current campaign.

Despite the progress, Arteta has been honest about areas where he initially fell short. Speaking about his early approach, he said via Standard Sport: “Especially at the beginning, the focus was probably too much on the tactical aspect. That means you maybe overloading them with information.”

Balancing Tactics and Emotion

He also highlighted the importance of understanding players beyond instructions on the pitch, adding: “And then how important the emotional part is. When a player is not executing, why is he not executing? He’s not capable, and you’re asking something he cannot do, or he has a certain fear, or doubts, or not enough clarity of why he’s doing certain things?”

These reflections underline a manager who has matured through experience. By balancing tactical detail with emotional awareness, Arteta has strengthened his leadership and helped Arsenal grow into a more complete and resilient team.

