Mikel Arteta makes bold Anfield claim ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Arsenal’s next Premier League game will see them visit Anfield to play Liverpool, a team that had been getting the better of them on a regular basis until recently.

The Gunners have made a fine start to this campaign, winning two league games and a Carabao Cup game to give themselves the perfect platform to build a successful season.

They will compete in at least four competitions this season and they need to keep the wins coming.

Their next match is arguably their toughest game of the campaign so far as they visit Anfield to take on Premier League holders, Liverpool.

The Reds dominated this fixture before Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their manager, the Spaniard has, however, faced Jurgen Klopp’s men twice since he became the club’s manager and he has won both games.

He beat Liverpool in the reverse league fixture during the Premier League’s restart before beating them on penalties to win the Community Shield.

But the next game will be his first visit to Anfield as Arsenal’s manager and he knows a thing or two about the ground.

He was in Manchester City’s dugout when Liverpool beat them last season at Anfield and he has admitted that the Liverpool stadium is the toughest ground to visit for any team.

Arteta said as quoted by HITC: “It’s the toughest place to go in Europe and the world.

“Let’s prepare well and see how it goes.”