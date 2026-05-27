Mikel Arteta makes Champions League vow ahead of facing PSG

Arsenal take on PSG in the Champions League final this Saturday in one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

Mikel Arteta is aiming to become the first manager to guide Arsenal to Champions League success, an achievement that would firmly establish his legacy as one of the leading coaches in modern football. The club has never lifted the trophy before, making this final a defining moment in their recent resurgence.

Arteta’s Transformation of Arsenal

When Arteta first took charge at the Emirates Stadium, he identified that the club’s culture needed significant change if they were to return to winning major trophies. His previous experience working at Manchester City, where he was part of a dominant era under Pep Guardiola, is widely seen as influential in shaping his approach to management.

Since his appointment, Arsenal have gradually evolved into one of the strongest teams in England. The Spaniard has overseen consistent improvement, and the club’s recent Premier League triumph is viewed as a major milestone in their long-term project. Now, they have the opportunity to add the Champions League title to their domestic success.

Final Showdown Against PSG

Their opponents, PSG, enter the final as one of Europe’s most formidable sides, having also established themselves as recent Champions League winners. Arteta is fully aware of the challenge ahead, with the French champions possessing significant experience and attacking quality.

Despite the difficulty of the task, Arsenal’s squad arrives with confidence following their Premier League success. After celebrating their domestic title, Arteta addressed supporters via the Daily Mail, stating:

“On Saturday we are going to be Champions of Europe.”

While the statement reflects belief and ambition, the outcome will ultimately depend on execution on the pitch in what promises to be a tightly contested final. Arsenal’s progress under Arteta has brought them to the brink of history, but they will need a complete performance to secure their first European title.

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