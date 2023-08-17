Mikel Arteta makes his position clear on first choice keeper

Arsenal’s recent decision to acquire another goalkeeper, David Raya, despite already having Aaron Ramsdale in their squad, has sparked commentary and criticism from various quarters.

While Ramsdale is widely considered one of the premier goalkeepers in England, Arsenal’s move to sign Raya has raised eyebrows, as it potentially sets up a situation where both talented keepers will compete for the same position.

Critics of this decision, particularly former goalkeepers, have expressed confusion over the logic of having two top-tier goalkeepers contend for the same spot in the squad.

However, Arsenal remains unperturbed by these concerns, and Mikel Arteta has offered clarification on the situation. He emphasised that no player is assured of a guaranteed place in the team and highlighted the value of competition in driving players to elevate their performance levels.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

“When you have to be at 100% every day, believe me, your level increases.

“We have two great goalkeepers, just like we have two great left wingers, two great holding midfielders, two great strikers. There is no number one – not in any position.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is one of the best goalies in England and his arrival will make Ramsdale play better, which is a win-win for us.

The competition from the other goalie will make them outdo each other in training.

If they are at their best, we will win more games and perhaps a few more trophies as well.

It is hard to make sense of the decision now, but if it pays off, Arteta will be like a genius.

