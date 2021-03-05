Mikel Arteta makes intentions clear as price-tag slashed to £25M

Matteo Guendouzi is expected to be sold this summer after his price-tag was slashed by £5 Million, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said to have made his position clear on the subject.
The French midfielder left the club to join Hertha Berlin on loan in the summer, and has enjoyed a regular run of first-team football in the Bundesliga.
Despite enjoying a positive spell of form in Germany, he isn’t expected to be welcomed back to try and vie for a role in the Gunners first-team, with the FootballInsider claiming that Mikel Arteta has made his intentions clear on the subject.
Guendouzi is now said to be in the shop window, with Arsenal looking to raise £25 Million from his sale, £5 Million less than they were looking for in the previous summer.
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have formed a keen partnership as Arsenal’s first-choice pairing this term, and are linked with a number of creative options to come in and challenge for minutes.
Last summer, The Athletic named the likes of Jorginho and Houssem Aouar with a move to North London, before a Deadline Day move for Thomas Partey, but the latter’s completed move isn’t expected to have ended hope of further additions to the role.
Should Guendouzi be given another chance at the Emirates? Will his departure prove to be a mistake?
Patrick
1 Comment
Mikel Artetas’ man management skills have often been questioned on here.
A while ago now, I floated an opinion that ONE of the issues Mikel inherited was damaging cliques taking hold at our place, longstanding cliques which Arteta was determined to eradicate.
“Conspiracy Theories” “Rubbish” and the like were the tone of some of the replies.
Strange that……………………………………………………………
Hertha Berlin;
“Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi is going through footballing puberty and needs to mature fast, according to Hertha Berlin coach Pal Darda”
Schalke;
“Christian Gross became the Bundesliga club’s fourth managerial casualty of the season after winning just one game, with Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi reportedly playing a role in his departure”.
Granted, Berlin does seem to be a very unstable environment. But, “no smoke without fire” regarding the latest turn of events ?
Gross’s sacking was inevitable and he may simply be a very poor manager, but was his departure hastened by certain new arrivals stirring the pot ?
He seems to think so, saying he would do “things differently” pointing to recent incomings.
I also remain firmly of the opinion, Emery was “thrown under the bus” at Arsenal in no short measure by certain players downing tools on him – hiding behind problems with our language rubbish.
Mikel has not only culled some deadwood in the last window, but seemingly thrown some “bad apples” out of the barrel !