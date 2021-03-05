Mikel Arteta makes intentions clear as price-tag slashed to £25M

Matteo Guendouzi is expected to be sold this summer after his price-tag was slashed by £5 Million, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said to have made his position clear on the subject.

The French midfielder left the club to join Hertha Berlin on loan in the summer, and has enjoyed a regular run of first-team football in the Bundesliga.

Despite enjoying a positive spell of form in Germany, he isn’t expected to be welcomed back to try and vie for a role in the Gunners first-team, with the FootballInsider claiming that Mikel Arteta has made his intentions clear on the subject.

Guendouzi is now said to be in the shop window, with Arsenal looking to raise £25 Million from his sale, £5 Million less than they were looking for in the previous summer.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have formed a keen partnership as Arsenal’s first-choice pairing this term, and are linked with a number of creative options to come in and challenge for minutes.

Last summer, The Athletic named the likes of Jorginho and Houssem Aouar with a move to North London, before a Deadline Day move for Thomas Partey, but the latter’s completed move isn’t expected to have ended hope of further additions to the role.

Should Guendouzi be given another chance at the Emirates? Will his departure prove to be a mistake?

