Mikel Arteta makes it clear that Man City are favourites for the League title

Although Arsenal have had an amazing start to the season, having won 12 of their 14 games so far, it was only last week that we managed to get a 5 point lead over Man City after their shock defeat to Fulham.

It is a great feeling to be a Gooner at the moment, but I think we can honestly say that most pundits simply don’t believe that we can maintain the distance to Pep Guardiola’s team when the season restarts after the World Cup.

Mikel Arteta also says that history tells us that old club still have the best squad, best manager and can never be written off in the marathon that is the title race.

Arteta told Football.London, when asked about whether Arsenal are now favourites to win title: “We are today, but in football, today and tomorrow is very different. So let’s enjoy the time,”

“Do something: just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be very, very respectful of that.”

Of course Arteta is right that his old club should be respected, and it is also a fact, that with our thin squad, a spate of injuries could severely weaken our chances of continuing our amazing winning run.

Who knows, maybe Pep Guardiola will live to regret letting Arteta take Gabriel Jesus and Oleks Zinchenko last summer.

But, as Arteta says, let us enjoy the moment right now, and we will shall see what happens after Christmas…

