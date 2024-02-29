Mikel Arteta makes it clear what he wants from his players in front of goal

Arsenal has been in outstanding goal-scoring form since the beginning of 2024, consistently dominating opponents in the Premier League.

In this period, the only clubs the Gunners have been unable to score against are Liverpool and FC Porto. Since the turn of the year, Mikel Arteta’s team has maintained an impressive average of over three goals per game in the Premier League.

Despite scepticism in the last transfer window, where many believed Arsenal was making a mistake by not signing a new striker, the team has defied expectations. They have displayed exceptional form in 2024, effortlessly scoring numerous goals.

This fine run of form has elevated Arsenal to become a significant contender for the Premier League title, challenging Liverpool and Manchester City. The Gunners’ prolific goal-scoring ability is making them a formidable force that even the top teams might be wary of facing.

Arteta knows it is important for them to continue scoring and says to Arsenal Media:

“Yes for sure it’s an important element there. First of all, you have to earn the right to win the games. We want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal and I think lately we’ve been really good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been in fantastic goalscoring form since the year began, and we must continue until the end of the term.

Because of how tight the top of the league table is, the winners and losers might be separated by goal difference.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…