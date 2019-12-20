Mikel Arteta sends warning to underperforming stars that things must be done his way.

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he will go tough on the players who don’t buy into his ideas.

The former midfielder has just been named Arsenal’s manager after a short search for Unai Emery’s successor.

Arteta was on the winning side last weekend when Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates and the Spaniard admits that he felt sad for how poorly the Gunners played.

He has been tasked with getting the team firing again and it looks like it would be a tough job with most of Arsenal’s players unsettled including the club’s top scorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta made it clear in his first interview that he is willing to work with all of the club’s stars, however, anyone who isn’t willing to put in the work as the rebuilding starts would be cut off.

‘If I wouldn’t feel ready and prepared for this I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair,’ he said at his first press conference. ‘The first priority is to change the energy. Last week I was here with Manchester City and I felt a little bit down. ‘I want to get everybody in the club with the same mindset. We have to build a culture that sustains the rest.

‘My job is to convince everybody that this is how we’re going to live. If you’re going to be part of this organisation it’s going to be this way. ‘We need the fans. We need to engage them, to transmit our behaviour and intention. That’s the only way they’ll give us a little bit and we’ll feel that connection. ‘When you’re outside this football club you look at it and think wow, this is massive.’

Could be a bumpy ride. there are some huge ego’s in that dressing room and Arteta has to make sure he stamps his authority early on.