Mikel Arteta makes one Arsenal player untouchable amidst transfer interest

Thomas Partey is one of Arsenal’s most important acquisitions since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager in 2019.

The Ghanaian midfielder was in top form in the year 2022 before injuries curtailed his campaign.

The club has done well in his absence so far, but they have missed the midfielder, and the team’s result will probably be better if he kept on playing.

His fine performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and several European clubs want to add him to their squad in the summer.

However, Fichajes.net claims Arteta has made him an untouchable member of his squad.

The Spaniard has been overhauling the team since he became its manager, and some players might leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

However, the report maintains that Partey will not be one of them because he is a key player for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is understandable that clubs want to sign Partey, but he is too important to us to allow him to leave.

We need to keep our best players if we want to seriously challenge for titles and make an impression in the next campaign.

Instead of selling our key players, we should add even more when the transfer window reopens.