Mikel Arteta may be forced into selling star players to raise transfer funds

Arsenal faces another transfer window with very limited funds.

Despite having a quiet January transfer window, Arsenal fans may still be disappointed at the quality of players that their team signs next summer.

The Gunners signed just two defenders last month and some fans think that is because they want to save money for a major overhaul of the team in the summer.

However, Mirror Sport is claiming that the Gunners would still be limited in their spending and Mikel Arteta would struggle to get all the players he wants unless he sells some.

The report claims that to raise funds for the players he wants to add to his team, Arteta may have to cash in on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a long time now.

The Gabonese attacker has just 18 months left on his current deal and he wants to play in the Champions League. If Arsenal fails to convince him to sign a new deal, they may cash in on him.

Lacazette also wants to play in Europe’s top competition and could be sold while Guendouzi hasn’t cemented a place in the first team and he could be sacrificed as well.

If this is even close to being accurate then next summer is going to be a depressing one in terms of transfer business.

It would obviously change if Arsenal wins the Europa League or qualify for the Champions League if they can somehow scrape into the top five, providing Man City’s justified UEFA two-season ban is upheld by CAS.