Mikel Arteta may be nurturing his own Lamine Yamal at the Emirates

Lamine Yamal is arguably the most exciting talent in European football right now.

The 18-year-old’s technical brilliance, dazzling dribbling and close control, along with his pinpoint passing, see him consistently create chances that leave fans and pundits raving. If any club were to prise him away from Barcelona, some would call it the heist of the century.

But while a few clubs might entertain the idea of making a move for Yamal, Arsenal have been told they need not bother.

Arsenal have their own Yamal

“I don’t mean to compare, but his style and way of playing is like Lamine Yamal,” said Arsenal team-mate Mosquera in an interview with The Athletic. “His movements are Lamine-esque.

“I didn’t have him on my radar, and when I got to Singapore, he was already training and playing. When they told me he was 15, I couldn’t believe it. He really is an incredible player, and I think he’s going to be world-class.”

Having watched Max Dowman up close in training, Mosquera clearly knows more than most. Gooners are already convinced Dowman is something special, and the Spaniard’s comments only reinforce that belief.

Arsenal’s bright future

At just 15, the young Gunner is already training with the senior side. While with the first team, he has justified the call-up, impressing so much in training that Mikel Arteta has handed him cameo appearances against Leeds and Liverpool in the league.

If he is anywhere near Yamal’s potential, Arsenal’s future looks bright. Hale End may well have just unleashed a future Ballon d’Or winner.

That said, while Dowman may be Yamal-esque, it is now up to Arteta and his coaching staff to help him unlock that potential and, just as crucially, to shield him from the hype that so often derails young stars.

