Mikel Arteta may regret throwing away the FA Cup

Were Arsenal Arrogant? By Dan Smith
Any long-term readers will know this isn’t me using the benefit of hindsight. I have long maintained we are not a good enough team to be putting our noses up to any cup competitions.
They are, and have been for years, our only chance of any kind of happiness.
I was shocked by our line-up which clearly spelt out that Tuesday was our priority. How arrogant of our manager to not recognise that of all the fixtures in the next week this was the most important.
Lose in midweek, you still have another 18 games to retrieve points, you knew losing this weekend would end your most realistic chance of a trophy.
Let me paraphrase a message I read from a Gooner on BBC website, ‘Who cares about only winning a cup, we are not Spurs. The League is our priority’.
That’s why rival supporters laugh at us.
We are 10th in January. That means League-wise, the season is done. We are not getting relegated; we are not finishing top 4. Even more reason to make this Cup a priority. Arteta seemed to understand that last year.
Even from a financial point of view, it’s a route into Europe which our owners base their transfer policy.
When you are making 55 redundancies, asking the squad for pay cuts, slashing the wage bill and can only afford loans, can we be throwing away the chance for match day revenue?
Where possible we should have kept to the line-up who beat Newcastle. Those players had earnt the baton and deserved to run with it until they dropped it.
There’s zero evidence that resting Partey, Lacazette. Tierney, Saka, Smith Rowe, etc will make it more likely we do better at Saint Mary’s in a few days’ time. If anything the Saints now have more momentum and confidence while it increases the pressure on us to win.
But let’s say we do win. Why does that make this okay? Would that justify this result?
If we win we would go to the dizzy heights of 8th! Why would I care about that more than lifting a trophy?
We are Arsenal!
Where’s our standards?
We used to mock Mr Wenger for viewing the top 4 above silverware.
How have we not gone backwards when we are resting players for a match where 8th is on the line?
Anyone saying we are only 7 points behind 4th is deluded. What have you seen to make you think we can go on the type of run needed for that to happen?
Because we have recently beaten 3 of the worst sides in the division? Because our Billionaire owner is doing ‘what?’ to help our lack of creativity?
The only positive of no more domestic cup games is that the fringe players have ran out of chances (we will go strong against Benfica).
I wouldn’t be shocked if Eddie Nketiah doesn’t start another game for us this season. He, Nelson, Willock and Niles have had enough chances. Elneny wasn’t good enough years ago and still isn’t.
It’s ironic.
Many say winning the FA Cup kept Arteta in his job. I just wonder if in the summer he will see this as the moment he lost a lot of goodwill.
It’ okay though, we are saving money by slashing the wage bill. For Arsenal that represents a good week!
Dan
Nice one Dan. Always spot on.
Arsenal fans most of you are deluded,we are regressing, remove your rose tainted glasses and see it as it is,we are no longer a big club.Spurs will finish above us and they are going to a cup final which they may win ,they are paying a stadium debt and it is not being used as an excuse for not competing like Wenger lied to us for a decade.I have not heard a spud say we will compete and buy world-class players when we pay stadium debt.You have to keep changing managers if you want to win titles and that is an authority all over europe nothing like *rebuilding*
Arteta did not throw away this 4th round tie. Being drawn away to a resurgent Saints who do not have European commitments was a tough ask when they field their best team. One of Liverpool and Utd will be out tomorrow. The draw is a most significant factor. Arsenal lucked out this season. Arsenal would be better
out of Europe. The Europa league is worth beger all financialy and unless you actually win it is a drain on your PL chances and no star player will come to Arsenal for the Europa league. Arteta fielded a decent side with Pepe the 70 million dollar man and Willian the 130k p/w man up front. If even one of our super expensive strikers could find a bit of form Arsenal will make top 6.
@wyoming keep giving excuses for Arteta and thank you for accepting midiocrity soton are too big for arsenal.We need to world-class attacking midfielder to win games lol
some of our fans dont even deserve better with their losing mentality and low standards..
well then arteta should work on his tactics which is now as boring as his playing style while he played for us.. average and slow
Arteta has more faults and mistakes in him than capability.. if he does not atleast come into the final of EL he should be sacked.. if somebody should be loaned out its not our youngsters but the manager.. how a rookie manager got the job is still astonishing.. he wasn’t even an arsenal legend.. pirlo, zidane and pep were atleast legends of their clubs so the players respected them and the fans loved them but that we went for an ex player without even experience with a youth team is just a joke
Arteta was Elneny 2:0 as a player always passing sideways,he was championship level as much as the deluded want him to be pep it won’t happen his understanding of the game is so poor
100%; i wrote something similar in reply to wyoming..
artetas tactic seems to be similar: slow and sideway passing
superb article Dan 👍🏾
Still havn’t fully understood arteta’s method/phylosophy as a coach,he is so error prone.hoping he will make a decision that makes sense one day
But he won two TROPHIES in 6months he must be a coaching genius, where was he yesterday! we thought he knows something about winning trophies already
I swear before God that I fell asleep watching Arsenal’s las two games, boring arsenal,we lost our identity.
Not a train smash. We need our best players for the league game. We should prioritize the league and Europa games. We have strengthened the team defensively, we are still getting the midfield and striking departments sorted this will take a while. Personally I’m not upset about the FA cup loss. I think we will beat Southampton in the league game. 😀
You are deluded if you think we will win the europa league, you are dreaming my friend do you know the team in that competition! And if we have improved why are 8th in the league and what makes you think we deserve better.Think! zombie
You are entitled to your opinion dear Sir. I’ll give you that. 😀😀
@Dboy ,Like Wenger used to say judge me in may.I will want to see that europa league league and top,4 medal at the end of the season.How delusional!
And that’s what we should do.
Our loss to Southampton shows we have many poor players.
If we go on a good run we can finish 6th, which will take us to Europe.
The Europa League will be difficult to win, there are many good teams there.
Let’s see how we perform against Benfica next month.
Our loss to southampton shows we have a poor manager
#S.J didn’t know you are love Thursday night football.
Arteta parades with confidence but picks teams like a wimp. On seeing the team he chose, I immediately knew it was powder puff and we would not score a goal. There is something scared or stupid in Arteta……and his football wisdom seems to be somewhere lower down than his brain.
@sean william I can bet on my house if you’re the Arsenal Manager you would do a better job,Even a fool can see we have a manager who is Killing the team instead of building it
the basic problem is that if you play a weak midfield the opponents can easily dominate from the middle of the park the defence has to work harder and the attack has to be even more creative given inadequate support … arteta has stuck with the likes of elneny xhaka willock for too long and struggles to find a way of combining partey ceballos and AMN … if he sorts this out then we can begin to move forward though we still need a quality AM to complete the challenge
The good thing is we now know our best 11.
Let us hope they perform well against bigger teams.
The past is gone let us look forward to the future and see the best position we can achieve.
Lacazette
Aubameyang
Smith-Rowe
Saka
Xhaka
Partey
Tierney
Mari
Holding
Cedric
Leno.
This would be my best 11. Martinelli should be handled carefully cause of his injury record.
Lord Denning. I do not like Thursday night football, but this is the reality we find ourselves now.
The higher we finish in the League and Europa League, the better for us.
One game at a time from now henceforth.
At this time “momentum” is the most crucial attribute that any Premier League team can attain…Manchester United are not a particularly good side and OGS is almost as clueless as Arteta yet they have now managed to build up a head of steam.Leicester on the other hand are managed by someone with a definite plan and he’s managed to take a small squad of players and maintain a good run of results.
It was crucial,therefore, to maintain a similar perspective with Arsenal.They are heading into a series of games which will define this Season and there was no reason to bring in the “deadwood back-up” at this stage.Keep winning…maintain clean sheets and the players will stay fresh and driven.Any Arsenal fan would have known in their heart of hearts that the team Arteta picked was not good enough to beat this Southampton side…and so it proved.
The Club have now managed in the last decade to keep hold of a Manager…who had lost a grip on the reality of top level football…(for at least 5 years too long)…Replaced him with someone who might have had good ideas but at the same time a complete inability to communicate them..Replacing him with an Egotist who cant see further than a mirror and believes that games are won by maintaining possession.
As many other Premier League teams are proving right now there are far better coaches out there capable of getting more out of their players and divising team tactics which have a far better end result…Arteta needs to go…and whilst the Club are about it…they might like to take a closer look at Edu and some of his recent decision making.