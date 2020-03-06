Mikel Arteta must find a way to keep his Arsenal players hungry and focused

Lack of focus and complacency are massive dangers for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has worked what could be seen as a minor miracle at Arsenal this season after taking over as their permanent manager at the end of last year.

He took over a directionless team and has made them one of the best teams in 2020.

The wins haven’t been coming consistently but the signs of improvement are there for all to see and this team can only get better.

However, in times like these, teams have to prepare for complacency and that is one thing Mikel Arteta has to watch out for.

The Spaniard would have been disappointed at Arsenal’s loss to Olympiacos at the Emirates, but that defeat shows just how easy it can be for teams to allow their opponents to want it more.

Olympiacos was far more determined and they fought for it, while Arsenal seemed to have underestimated the Greeks because they won the first leg.

This can become reoccurring and spoil the Gunners’ momentum and Arteta has to keep an eye out for that sort of attitude to take hold.

The big task for the Spaniard now would be to keep his players hungry for more success as well as staying focused in games.

The goal has to be to win one game at a time, and Arteta has to drill his players to keep their hunger for success and stay focused in their remaining games this season.

Because the loss to Olympiacos did look like a team that was complacent and had lost focus. That cannot afford to be allowed to happen again, starting with the West Ham game tomorrow.

An article from Ime