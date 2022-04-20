Mikel Arteta must take off the shackles to stand any chance against Chelsea

We all know Mikel Arteta does not have his best eleven available to him but that does not mean he cannot get a result against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

But for that to happen the manager must be a little adventurous and remove the shackles he has inflicted on the team.

For starters, he surely has to play Gabriel Martinelli as the central striker, something he has been reluctant to do for a long time.

The idea of Eddie Nketiah or Alexandre Lacazetter going up against Antonio Rudiger is scary, he will swallow them up but not so Martinelli.

We saw what the young Brazilian has done against Chelsea before and playing the 20-year-old against the Blues defender will enable him to use his pace and control to greater effect than our current attacking options.

Arteta simply has to take the game to Thomas Tuchel’s men in the same way he did against Man City earlier on in the season, trying to compact the game and playing on the counter-attack is just too risky an option.

Playing players in their actual positions as opposed to putting square pegs in round holes will not work, not against the European and world champions.

It will not be easy but if the Spaniard makes the right team selections and deploys an attacking strategy then at least we will have a chance.

Far better to go down fighting than to go out with a whimper, we cannot be scared to lose, that time has passed.