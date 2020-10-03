Mikel Arteta names one thing that his team has to get better at

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal side to become more lethal in front of goal if they want to catch the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.
Arsenal has struggled in front of goal for the past few seasons, their struggles make it easier for them to draw games instead of killing them off.
Although they have won the FA Cup and Community Shield within the last three months, they still struggle for goals sometimes and in their latest game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, it was the Reds who created the better chances and the game ended goalless in normal time.
The Gunners drew six home games in the league last season and 14 league games in total.
Their inability to kill games off is a problem for Arteta and he knows that it will stop his team from being up there with the top teams in the Premier League.
The Spaniard also challenged his team to make it hard for others to visit the Emirates and get away with a point.
‘Obviously that’s something we have to improve dramatically. We want to give ourselves the best chance to be as high as possible in that table,’ Arteta said as quoted by Mail Online.
‘We have to do it at home. I know it’s going to be crucial, our home form. Away we have improved so much already, let’s keep trying to do it but every game is tricky… sometimes small details make the difference.’
Recruiting better players?
I’m more than happy with MA but
at some point all this talk gets
predictably pointless if your
collective talent doesn’t reach top
4 level.
So your saying it’s become “predictably pointless” now, and we’ve been improving and we’re only at the start of the season?
I stated that MA has my full support and he has been
very impressive in his short spell as manager but the
reality is he isn’t competing for the EPL title or CL
futbol with this squad, especially the lack of talent
in the middle of the pitch.
Jorginho on loan simply doesnt move the needle
enough when TP is there for the taking. Even
Diawarra or Soumare would be welcomed additions.
I hope for a last minute miracle on Monday but not
holding my breath quite frankly
Apparently targeting Jorginho now 🤔 this club is becoming a serious laughing stock! Partey to Chelsea and we pick up Jorginho you can see it happening!
Wake me when it’s all over, Kev… 23.01pm 😜
Sue I don’t think you’d be happy waking up to Elneny has signed a new long term contract 🤣
Argh!!!!!!! Don’t bother then 😂
Right, I now have my optimistic head on… the most important piece of business was Auba – done!! I’m disappointed about TP/HA.. but surely we have a back up plan and no not just Jorginho… can you see the chavs letting him go?? Whoever comes in may pleasantly surprise us.. assuming someone does come in, still 2 days left… look at how many people wrote Rodriguez off as well as saying Ancelotti was past it… and look at Everton now!!
We’ll be alright, Kev….
I remember an article with us being linked to James and most people on here were no way I don’t want James, no thank you next etc..and now everyone will be saying we missed the boat on that one 😂😂 Everton are playing well Sue but we’ll see where they are and if they’re the real deal when they play Liverpool next, you would expect them to beat Brighton, palace, west Brom and they’re best result was against a very poor Totts team 😀 they might let him go if they sign Rice or Partey and we will as usual pick up their scraps 🤪 i would much rather Auba played centrally Sue I think he would be more effective especially in the big away games 😀
Whilst I try my utmost not to get too negative or pessimistic Kev82, what you say somehow wouldn’t surprise any Arsenal fan these days. Unfortunately, MA is stuck with a problem that he had no control over. The hierarchy at Arsenal bought bad and over-payed bad. Unless that is fixed within the next few days, it looks as though we may well be carrying on this season with what we have!
I, like many here would be pretty upset about that. But then I guess MA would too?! Don’t blame MA. Blame the board and the people who made the mistakes!
Yeah he can walk and say you broke all your promises to buy players
I don’t blame Arteta either GunneRay he’s not been backed by our board or owner.. it’s looking like he’s been given a lump of coal to make a diamond out of! Mari, Cedric, Willian, and Gabriel doesn’t cut it.. IMO that’s a poor window, we finished 8th last season and we definitely needed quality especially in midfield and it hasn’t happened and not looking likely to happen. At least we’ll be put out of our misery on Monday night.
Really could make one flip, if this is true….. Jorginho?!!….. TF for?!…. it would be concerning really….. because it would only point to some new found obsession with “washed-up” Chelsea players. And what would really make it worse is Partey actually joining them…. that would be too much to stomach….. really difficult being an Arsenal fan 🤦🏾♂️……. only hint of positivity I can find is that Aubameyang signed a new contract, and I mean….. he couldn’t have done that without knowing for sure the club is going to make the right recruitments to mount a challenge…. This window should jst b over already!..
Yeah we’re crap but not as bad as last season