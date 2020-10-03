Mikel Arteta names one thing that his team has to get better at

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal side to become more lethal in front of goal if they want to catch the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal has struggled in front of goal for the past few seasons, their struggles make it easier for them to draw games instead of killing them off.

Although they have won the FA Cup and Community Shield within the last three months, they still struggle for goals sometimes and in their latest game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, it was the Reds who created the better chances and the game ended goalless in normal time.

The Gunners drew six home games in the league last season and 14 league games in total.

Their inability to kill games off is a problem for Arteta and he knows that it will stop his team from being up there with the top teams in the Premier League.

The Spaniard also challenged his team to make it hard for others to visit the Emirates and get away with a point.

‘Obviously that’s something we have to improve dramatically. We want to give ourselves the best chance to be as high as possible in that table,’ Arteta said as quoted by Mail Online.

‘We have to do it at home. I know it’s going to be crucial, our home form. Away we have improved so much already, let’s keep trying to do it but every game is tricky… sometimes small details make the difference.’