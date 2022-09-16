Mikel Arteta needs Brentford win to end PL award’s hoodoo

Mikel Arteta was named the Premier League Manager of the Month for August, before subsequently seeing his Arsenal side lose to Manchester United, and the results echo something similar from Tottenham last term.

Our noisy neighbours were full of cheer come the end of August 2021 with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo having guided their side to top of the table with straight wins including beating champions Manchester City, but everything fell apart soon after, going on to lose every match the following month, and was eventually sacked on November 1 after failing to turn things around amidst reports of fallout with the players.

A strong start rewarded. 🏆 @M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month! Let's keep pushing forward – together ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2022

While I’m struggling to believe Arteta would be at risk of losing his job any time soon, the fact remains that we did lose our only league game in September thus far, with him having been named as Premier League Manager of the Month for the previous month and we will have to weary of the threat posed by Brentford, who opened last term with a win over us, and will need to be respected.

The pessimist in me has worries ahead of the game with the Bees, probably emphasised by the loss to Manchester United, but we have been playing some top football so far this season and we should really be winning this regardless.

Patrick