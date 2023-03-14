Mikel Arteta needs his Arsenal defence to return to pre-World cup levels

Since falling to Manchester City, Arsenal appear to have regained their league form. They’ve won their last five league games, allowing them to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.
We can all agree that Arsenal are favourites to win the title, but there is a long way between now and when they will most likely be named league winners, so it is not truly assured yet. But if they keep playing like this, winning the Premier League may not be a distant fantasy.
Going forward, Arsenal needs to be perfect, as small errors may cost them. Speaking of errors, many have observed the Gunners are leaking goals, which is not a good thing. Paul Merson, speaking to Sky Sports, noted the issue as one Arteta and his boys need to check on, and not end up regretting. He said, “My worry would be the 11 goals in eight games they’ve let in. They play one way, Arsenal; they have a go, they open it up, they play free-flowing football, and they’ve probably been getting punished.
“If the goals start to dry up from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal need their defence to step up—they cannot continue to be so generous at the back.”
Arsenal can be defensively diligent, as they have demonstrated this season. Prior to the World Cup, they had only lost 11 goals in 14 games, indicating that they can be cautious. Going forward, these cheap goals should not be permitted, as it could be bad news if the title is determined by goal differential.
Daniel O
———————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
last 5 EPL games we’ve scored 15 and conceded only 4 with 3 clean sheets if am not mistaken. So am not over worried at all by this as we’re outscoring opponents. I know we’re far from perfection and there’s a room for improvement but am not worried at all
Our defense can be tweaked back to rock solid again.
We have actually one of the best defensive left back sitting on the bench gathering rust so am not overly concerned about the defense.
Teams are playing very defensive against us so we have to go more attacking these days
Before the Fulham match I pointed out the need to challenge Mitrovic aerially in our 18 yard box.We did this successfully apart from one occasion when he headed against the bar.I thought our centre backs tightened up considerably from their wobbles against Bournemouth,and again,aside from an error which led to a chance for Di Cordoba Reid, Gabriel was as sound as his partner.Our main problem in defence is the space left by the wanderings of Zinchenko in his inverted role particularly when a move breaks down and we are caught on the counter attack.This high line, high risk strategy is bound to exploited from time to time but as long as we score more than the opposition, the tactic can be justified.However,against the likes of City, Liverpool and Man Utd we need to adapt a more cautious approach as they have some very speedy players who catch us out.Overall, our defence has done well this season.