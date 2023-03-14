Mikel Arteta needs his Arsenal defence to return to pre-World cup levels

Since falling to Manchester City, Arsenal appear to have regained their league form. They’ve won their last five league games, allowing them to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

We can all agree that Arsenal are favourites to win the title, but there is a long way between now and when they will most likely be named league winners, so it is not truly assured yet. But if they keep playing like this, winning the Premier League may not be a distant fantasy.

Going forward, Arsenal needs to be perfect, as small errors may cost them. Speaking of errors, many have observed the Gunners are leaking goals, which is not a good thing. Paul Merson, speaking to Sky Sports, noted the issue as one Arteta and his boys need to check on, and not end up regretting. He said, “My worry would be the 11 goals in eight games they’ve let in. They play one way, Arsenal; they have a go, they open it up, they play free-flowing football, and they’ve probably been getting punished.

“If the goals start to dry up from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal need their defence to step up—they cannot continue to be so generous at the back.”

Arsenal can be defensively diligent, as they have demonstrated this season. Prior to the World Cup, they had only lost 11 goals in 14 games, indicating that they can be cautious. Going forward, these cheap goals should not be permitted, as it could be bad news if the title is determined by goal differential.

