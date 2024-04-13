Mikel Arteta needs to rest injured Gabriel against Aston Villa so he can prepare for crucial match in Munich

On Sunday evening, Arsenal face Aston Villa in what is likely to be the Premier League’s headline fixture this weekend. The Gunners will be hoping that their familiar surroundings at the Emirates, as well as their desire for a league triumph, will motivate them to go all out against a weakened Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta should field his strongest lineup on Sunday to secure the victory. However, of the lineup he fields, he may not have the pleasure of fielding Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber.

Coming into this weekend, there were concerns regarding Gabriel’s fitness. When asked if the Brazilian was fit and ready to start on Sunday, Arteta responded, “We’ve got one more day to prepare for the match, and we’ll see tomorrow if everybody is available. We have some [other injury concerns], but hopefully with another day, we’re going to be okay.”

Hopefully, Gabriel will be fit for Villa. Concerns have been raised that he is currently playing with a swollen Achilles tendon and has been limping visibly for the last several games. If there is the slightest concern I would hope Arteta gave him more time to recover ahead of our visit to Bayern Munich in midweek. If he isn’t fit, Jakub Kiwior or Takehiro Tomiyasu may have to step up.

Jurrien Timber, although he has returned to full training, is not yet ready to play, and Mikel Arteta revealed why: “He’s still got a few steps to make. He needs to play a game, at least with the U21s, and he’s going to have an in-house game soon. He’s done everything in training; now it’s getting that match fitness and having people around him to start competing in a full match.”

Having said that, we expect Mikel Arteta to select a capable lineup regardless of Gabriel’s fitness. Most Gunners are fit and ready to go.

Daniel O

Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…