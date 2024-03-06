Mikel Arteta not interested in talking about new strikers right now

Aside from whether they will win the Premier League, Arsenal fans are most interested in which striker they will buy in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has made an interesting claim about Arsenal’s striker search. The Arsenal manager is coy about Arsenal’s striker search; instead, he is focused on getting the most out of the players at his disposal.

After his side crushed Sheffield 6-0 at Bramall Lane, the Arsenal manager told the BBC that he wasn’t concerned about his team’s striker search.

“We really love our players and it’s our job to improve them and give them the resources and put them in situations that they can explore their qualities,” Arteta said.

With 31 goals in 7 league games, one can see why Arsenal’s striker search isn’t an issue. But can they afford to forgo that transfer need? They cannot, as shown by their inability to even manage a single shot on target against FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

The Gunners may have found ways to score, but that doesn’t mean they’ve solved their striker problem. It was evident in the first half of the season that they needed to sign a 20-goal plus striker, and because they did not do so in January, it is smart that they do so this summer. The nice thing about Arsenal’s search for a striker is that even if they’re now scoring for fun, it will only strengthen them and give more options for next season.

Daniel O

