Mikel Arteta now has a big headache choosing Arsenal’s most effective midfield trio

Over the past few weeks, our conversation has centred around the absence of Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal engine room. We’ve discussed how when Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino play together in the midfield, it appears boring and lacking ideas.

It’s not incisive, and there’s no proper link-up with the attack. This was evident in games against Newcastle (1-0 loss), Liverpool (2-2), and Bournemouth (2-0 loss). but now….. Martin Odegaard is back.

Coach Mikel Arteta must make a difficult choice regarding his midfield setup now that the creative spark Odegaard has returned and reclaimed his position in the team.

Rice as the #6, Merino as the LCM, and Odegaard as the RCM were considered Arsenal’s best midfield trio entering this season. Thomas Partey was never considered one of Arsenal’s top midfield three for 2024-25.

Several months into the season, Partey has emerged as Arsenal’s best midfield option. The Ghana international has not only remained fit, but he has also been consistent in his performance. It’s almost criminal to consider not including Partey in your finest Arsenal midfield three…

Currently, a thriving Arsenal midfield would undoubtedly feature Partey in the lineup. This raises the question: which of Mikel Merino and Declan Rice will be Arsenal’s third midfield option after the November international break?

As much as most people would go with Rice, they should not forget Mikel Merino’s excellent cameo against Chelsea. Merino replacing Rice empowered our Gunners versus the Blues. It’s regrettable that Arsenal didn’t secure a late victory, but the Spaniard’s introduction energized the team and invigorated their attack.

The summer recruit may not have started the London derby, but he impressed in the few minutes he spent on the pitch. He undoubtedly demonstrated that the Partey-Rice-Odegaard midfield trio is a dangerous Arsenal midfield combination.

Partey-Rice-Odegaard or Partey-Merino-Odegaard?

Mikel Merino has a crucial decision to make. Yes, Rice-Merino-Odegaard is a strong midfield option, but Partey currently performs better in the #6 spot. Declan is one of the best sixes in the world, but he can learn a lot from Partey.

The £105 million recruit will one day flourish as a #6, but in the meantime, he may have to impress as an LCM, which means he or Merino will be in Arsenal’s starting lineup.

Jack Anderson

