Mikel Arteta offers an olive branch to outcast, will he take it?

Mikel Arteta has offered Matteo Guendouzi another chance to make a career for himself at the Emirates after revealing that he has wiped the slate clean with the troublesome Frenchman.

Guendouzi was frozen out of the Arsenal first team after the Premier League restart because of his on and off-field antics.

That wasn’t the first time that the Frenchman had been in the bad books of Arteta and this time, he had to train alone and away from his teammates.

He wasn’t even seen as the club celebrated their FA Cup win over Chelsea earlier in the month and he refused to toast the victory by posting it on his social media.

It appeared that he would be on his way out of the Emirates after reports emerged that Arsenal is trying to use him as a sweetener in their pursuit of several transfer targets.

However, Arteta has now assured the Frenchman that he will start the new season with a new set of opportunities just like all his other teammates.

‘I have been really clear that everybody starts from zero. He is going to be part of the team and at the moment he is like any other player in our squad,’ he said on Thursday via Mail Online.