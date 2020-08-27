Mikel Arteta offers an olive branch to outcast, will he take it?

Mikel Arteta has offered Matteo Guendouzi another chance to make a career for himself at the Emirates after revealing that he has wiped the slate clean with the troublesome Frenchman.
Guendouzi was frozen out of the Arsenal first team after the Premier League restart because of his on and off-field antics.
That wasn’t the first time that the Frenchman had been in the bad books of Arteta and this time, he had to train alone and away from his teammates.
He wasn’t even seen as the club celebrated their FA Cup win over Chelsea earlier in the month and he refused to toast the victory by posting it on his social media.
It appeared that he would be on his way out of the Emirates after reports emerged that Arsenal is trying to use him as a sweetener in their pursuit of several transfer targets.
However, Arteta has now assured the Frenchman that he will start the new season with a new set of opportunities just like all his other teammates.
‘I have been really clear that everybody starts from zero. He is going to be part of the team and at the moment he is like any other player in our squad,’ he said on Thursday via Mail Online.
I really hope so…
Guendouzi needs to put his head down and let Arteta help him succeed.
I know he’s young and rash, but there’s something in him, he should channel all that anger into his game and come out good… I fell in love with the boy in his first season when in some games he stood up and acted way above his age and led the team, both vocally and in a sportsman way.
The boy has balls, that alone earns my respect.
You can piss on a lot of kids these days, they easily get bullied, but this boy doesn’t want to be one of that.
Was he not the one Fellaini tried bullying and pulled his hair but he still made sure he ran the midfield that day?
I want more of that for him, he needs to be humble and needs to grow the right way.
Excellent, Eddie 👍👍
Oh also, Arteta on Leno/Martinez: “I don’t want to keep them both happy, I want the one that is not playing to be upset & then challenge the next player to make him better, or if not, earn his place to do that. I personally don’t see any difference with GK’s to full-backs.”
This man knows exactly what to say and males it easy to love him.
I’m glad the coach also knows the same thing I’ve been pointing out about Martinez & Leno. Nobody should be a guaranteed starter and they both need to fight for the spot whoever is not ready to fight can hand in a transfer request and have the bidding team pay 50 million upwards for Leno,
35 for Martinez.
We need both to stay and fight for this club, not making threats