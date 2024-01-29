Mikel Arteta offers an update on the fitness of Partey and Rice

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey is still not fit enough to play for Arsenal in their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest this week.

The Gunners are set to return to Premier League action after a prolonged break, aiming to build on their 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their last match. With Arsenal dropping points in their last games of 2023, they are looking to establish a winning run to reposition themselves in the title race.

Nottingham Forest, fighting for survival in the Premier League, poses a potential threat to Arsenal, and the Gunners will want to be at their best to avoid any surprises. However, Arteta revealed that Partey will not be available for the upcoming match, and he also provided an update on Declan Rice’s status.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“We’ve got some late decisions to make. Thomas won’t be one of those.

“We are still uncertain with a few players. Thomas is not in the squad.

“He [Rice] has done some work but he’s missed some work as well. Hopefully he’ll be OK.”

Beating Forest is a must for us to remain in the title race, and it is sad that Partey will not be back.

However, we have enough players to still field a strong team, and everyone who is chosen to start that game must give their best.

