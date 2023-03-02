Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Everton: “We’re not going to stop”

Arsenal have been soaring high since the start of the 2022–23 English Premier League season, proving every critic wrong in their goal of becoming the league’s winners after nearly two decades.

The Gunners have led the league standings since August 2022, and they were only knocked out of first place a few weeks ago after falling 3-1 to championship opponents Manchester City. Arsenal reclaimed first place in less than a week.

They did so after Manchester City drew with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal won a thrilling game against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Since the Villa victory, Arsenal has won three games in a row, and as Arteta stated after the Everton success on Wednesday, his team deserves to be where they are.

After the dominant 4-0 Everton win, Arteta said: “This win is a statement that we’re here and we want to continue like this.

“What I like is that everyone has the enthusiasm to do it and we’re not going to stop.

“We’re where we are in the table because of the way we work, we have really good players and a good connection that adds to everything.

“There’s a lot of expectations but we will just focus on what we can control and let the rest happen naturally.

“When I look at them I see how much they want it every single day and how much they want to please our people.

“I had no doubt that we would turn things around and I am really pleased with where the team are now.

Arteta’s remarks are a statement to his critics and Arsenal’s Premier League opponents. Arsenal have earned their current position. Many people are still not convinced they are the real deal, but Arteta and his team will ideally convince them by winning the Premier League.