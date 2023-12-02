Mikel Arteta on Havertz: “Everything is starting to come together”

Kai Havertz, according to the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, is a player who is willing to “go to war” for his teammates. The German international struggled to get off to a good start at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta was forced to drop him from his starting lineup for some games heading into the November international break due to his lack of effect on the pitch.

However, the ex-Chelsea man appears to be on a comeback, as he excelled in his cameo in the 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend and was also at his best in the 6-0 triumph over Lens on Wednesday.

He could play a significant role against the Wolves this Saturday. Arteta lauded him during the pre-Wolves press conference. “Everything is starting to come together. A lot of the things he was doing right, he’s continued to do, and now obviously in front of goal, he’s being very efficient,” the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s been very positive, and he’s been so influential in a good way to his teammates and the team, but obviously his confidence grows. He’s really looking forward to something.

“When you feel loved, when you feel respected, and when you feel admired, things are much easier. Your energy is better, your body language is better, and I think that’s the way he’s felt in the last few days.”

Arteta then noted the 24-year-old’s fighting spirit and how he could go to war for his teammates: “He’s not someone that wants to be there in the frontline or at least he doesn’t show it in that way, but then if you ask him to go to war, he will be the first one down there, but he doesn’t want to take that credit, and I think he deserved that credit on the day.”

Many people recognize Havertz’s talent; even at Chelsea, they recognized it. His problem has always been that he has been unable to live up to the expectations that people have placed on him; perhaps he will continue to soar in the future, as the last two games have suggested.

