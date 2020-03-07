Mikel Arteta on the future of Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his improved form for Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still have a future at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still have a future at the Emirates as he continues to impress in Italy.

The Armenian joined AS Roma from Arsenal last summer on a season-long loan deal and has been in fine form for the Italians.

Reports earlier in the year claimed that the Italians have approached Arsenal about making his move permanent, but the figure they offered was too small for Arsenal to accept.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in 2018, he failed to impress Unai Emery and the Spaniard sanctioned his loan move to the Serie A side.

According to the Standard, Roma is reportedly keen to sign the former Borussia Dortmund man permanently, but Arteta has revealed that he always liked the player and he may have hinted that he would make him a part of his plans for next season.

“It’s a possibility that we have and will consider,” said Arteta.

“I always liked him, he is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best.

“He needs to do it consistently and here he had moments and that’s what we need to assess.

“Miki is doing really well in recent games. We know the player he’s been, we know his past, and we need to have all the information to make the right decision.”

Arteta may struggle for funds in the next transfer window and having a rejuvenated Mkhitaryan could be like a new signing.