Mikel Arteta once again makes an indirect plea to the Arsenal board

One of the biggest stories of the summer has been whether Arsenal would be able to tie down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal.

The Gabon striker has been arguably the most important player at the club this season, after scoring many important goals for the team.

His two goals were enough to help the Gunners beat Manchester City to reach the final of the FA Cup and the club knows that they just have to keep him, well, you would hope so.

He has been in talks with the Gunners over a new deal, but it is taking quite some time for an agreement to be reached.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta spoke about several issues at the club and one of them is the future of the striker.

He urged the Gunners to resolve the issue of his new deal as soon as possible so that the striker would be in a relaxed state of mind as he turns out for the team.

The Spaniard said as quoted by the Mail: ‘The quicker we do it for me personally the better because the player will be more focused, more determined and more calm.