Mikel Arteta opens the door for former star to return to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has opened the door for a return to the Emirates for Santi Cazorla.

Cazorla was teammates with Arteta at Arsenal and the pair helped the Gunners to win two FA Cup trophies.

Arteta retired and left Cazorla behind as a player for the Gunners, but the Cazorla’s later years at the Emirates were plagued by injuries.

It was so bad that it appeared that he wouldn’t be able to play football again before he was released by Arsenal and he moved to Villarreal in 2018.

He played two seasons for the Spaniards and he has just left them for a stint in Qatar (Al Sadd Twitter) when some fans thought that he might make a return to the Emirates.

After the news of Cazorla’s latest career move became public notice, Arteta was asked about his former teammate coming back to the Emirates and he said:

‘My opinion of Santi cannot be any higher,’ said Arteta via Metro Sports.

‘Personally, first, with the type of person he is and what he brings to that dressing room, but then also as a player for what he did throughout his career.

‘About the coaching role and the future, we will see what happens.

‘Right now, he’s just finished [with Villarreal] so let him enjoy that moment and we’ll see what happens in the future.’

Cazorla would probably spend no more than two seasons with his new team as he is already 35 and maybe he could join Arteta’s backroom staff after then.