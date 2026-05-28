Mikel Arteta opens up on convincing Edu to sanction a move for Raya

Mikel Arteta has made several difficult decisions since becoming Arsenal manager, and one of the most controversial was asking Edu to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya.

Today, Arsenal supporters are proud to have Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper, but when the move was first proposed, many fans strongly questioned the decision. Ramsdale had just completed an outstanding season at the Emirates Stadium and was widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in England at the time.

There was also growing belief that Ramsdale could become England’s long-term first-choice goalkeeper following his impressive performances for Arsenal.

Arteta Wanted a Different Goalkeeper Profile

Raya’s proposed move to Bayern Munich eventually collapsed, which created an opportunity for Arsenal to move quickly and secure his signature instead. Although the transfer is now viewed as a major success, convincing those within the club was reportedly far from straightforward.

Arteta believed Arsenal needed a goalkeeper with a different profile if they were to continue progressing and competing at the highest level. That vision ultimately led to the difficult decision to replace Ramsdale despite his popularity and strong performances.

Arteta Explains Edu Discussions

Raya has since justified the decision by winning three consecutive Golden Gloves and becoming a crucial part of Arsenal’s success. Reflecting on the situation, Arteta admitted that persuading Edu of the need for change was one of the more challenging conversations during his time at the club.

Speaking via The Sun, Arteta said:

“When it came to replacing Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya, it wasn’t because Aaron didn’t have the quality, it was because I believed that to go to the next level, we need a different profile of goalkeeper.

“And it was very difficult to explain to everyone, but that’s when you need your Sporting Director, which in this case was Edu, to challenge me and he needed to fully understand what I was wanting to do.

“I knew that David Raya was going to present himself and dedicate to the course, and he’s going to be an incredible ambassador for the club.”

Arteta’s comments underline the importance of conviction and long-term planning in elite football management, particularly when making decisions involving established and popular players within a successful squad.

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