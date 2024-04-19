Mikel Arteta opens up on how Arsenal copes when Odegaard and Saka are targeted

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are two of the most important players at Arsenal at the moment and are constantly being targeted during games.

If left alone, both can win games for the Gunners with moments of brilliance on their own.

These two players must always find ways to break free from defenders to make things happen for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is always working for ways to make them break through defensive lines and shapes in games.

The Spaniard recognises that teams usually work to target them in matches so that they can limit the damage Arsenal can cause.

Ahead of their game against Wolves this weekend, the gaffer was asked how they cope with Saka and Odegaard being targeted.

He told Arsenal Media:

“They are constantly targeted like all the best players, like any other opponent. We always try to find ways to prepare the games to try to help them. If they try to do certain things to stop us, to find other ways, spaces, combinations, this is a journey because there’s always something that they try and you have to adapt it and make it work.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard and Saka are the two dangermen on our team, and we expect them to always be targeted. However, they are also talented enough to still find spaces in different games.

