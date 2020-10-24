Mikel Arteta opens up on leaving players out and how it hurts

As players begin to return from injuries, clubs will be having bigger squads for the campaign and that will present more selection headaches for managers.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta isn’t left out of that scenario as the Spaniard looks to build on their fine end to last season.

After signing the likes off Gabriel and Thomas Partey, Arteta has seen the likes of Calum Chambers get closer to a return to full fitness.

He will now have even more options to choose from which makes his work even harder.

The Spaniard accepts that the situation isn’t peculiar to Arsenal and that he thinks other teams have bigger squads than normal this season too.

This is because the coronavirus pandemic has forced teams to prepare for the campaign with a bigger team, having in mind that they will play in several competitions and they do not want to feel short of players to use.

On having selection headaches because of injury returnees, he said via the club’s website:

“Yes, we have a big squad. I think most of the teams do have this season because I think we have to bear in mind with the coronavirus situation that things can change really quickly and you have to be able to have the numbers to compete in the different competitions. With the Premier League rules allowing you to just take 18 players, it’s a headache and it hurts to all the time leave four or five players out of the squad as well. So we have to try to manage that as good as we can.”