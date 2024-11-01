Mikel Arteta opens up on the most difficult period of his managerial stint at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal, which began in late 2019 following Unai Emery’s departure, has evolved from a shaky start into a success story as the club now contends among the Premier League’s best. Arteta’s appointment initially sparked debate, with fans and critics doubting his suitability due to his inexperience. However, Arteta quickly set out to instil a new culture and mindset at Arsenal, which resonated with the club’s leadership. His ambition to shift Arsenal’s culture and values from the ground up helped him secure the trust and patience of the decision-makers at the Emirates, even amid challenging times.

Arteta’s journey with Arsenal has seen both highs and lows. Despite securing the FA Cup in his first season, there were stretches where the team’s performances dipped, and fans grew frustrated. However, the club’s consistent faith in Arteta has paid off, as he has transformed Arsenal into a consistent top-four contender, often regarded as one of the most competitive and stylistically impressive teams in the league today.

Reflecting on his toughest challenge since becoming Arsenal’s manager, Arteta pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic as a defining period. Speaking to TNT Sports, Arteta said, “And the most difficult thing for sure is when we had to go through Covid. The team, the club, we were in a difficult place, socially and on the sporting side. When Covid hit it made everything very, very difficult, not only for that period but for the following 12 months as well. I’m very proud of the way we navigated that period.” This period tested Arteta’s leadership as the club had to adapt to the unprecedented social and operational challenges the pandemic posed.

Arteta’s resilience and Arsenal’s collective patience through that period have paid dividends, as the team has grown stronger, and the culture he envisioned is now visible on the pitch. To complete this journey, Arsenal and its fans now hope to secure major trophies, which would be the ultimate testament to Arteta’s efforts to revive the club’s competitive edge.