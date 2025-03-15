Mikel Arteta opens up on the positions Lewis-Skelly can play

Mikel Arteta has provided insight into the best positions for Myles Lewis-Skelly as the young talent receives his first call-up to the England national team.

Having played primarily as a midfielder in Arsenal’s youth teams, Lewis-Skelly has recently been deployed as a left-back for the senior squad. His versatility has been a key asset, allowing him to adapt to different roles within the team.

After an outstanding spell in the academy, he earned a well-deserved promotion to the senior side, where he has continued to impress. Arteta is keen for the youngster to develop into a world-class player, and Arsenal firmly believes they have uncovered one of the brightest talents in English football. The club is committed to allowing him the time and space to grow, ensuring he reaches his full potential.

Currently, Lewis-Skelly is Arsenal’s first-choice left-back, but his long-term position in the team remains uncertain. Given his ability to play in multiple roles, there is a strong possibility that he will be utilised in different positions as his career progresses. His adaptability provides the team with valuable tactical flexibility, and his final role as a professional may not yet be determined.

During a recent press conference, Arteta was asked about Lewis-Skelly’s versatility and his potential future positions within the squad. As quoted by Goal.com, he responded:

“He is very intelligent, very willing and very physical. If you have those three ingredients and you have a personality that can go through blips — it can happen — that is Myles. That is what he has done.

“He can do as a 6 and an 8. It will depend a lot on the relationships and the chemistry with other players, how this evolves within the team.

“And football, which direction it goes, what demands of certain positions as well. He is certainly a player that can play in lots of positions.”

Lewis-Skelly’s technical ability, intelligence, and physical attributes make him a highly valuable asset for Arsenal. As he continues to develop, he is likely to be deployed in even more roles, further showcasing his versatility. However, regardless of where he plays, his talent and commitment ensure that he will continue to impress. Arsenal and England both have a special player on their hands, and his future looks exceptionally bright.