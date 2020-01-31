Mikel Arteta hopes that Arsenal’s season will get better as he prays for more luck with injuries.

Arsenal is set for a make-or-break second half of the season as they look to end this campaign inside the Premier League’s top four.

Mikel Arteta has restored confidence among the Arsenal players and their two new signings should bring freshness into the dressing room.

However, Arteta has admitted that things will get better if they get lucky with injuries as well.

While previewing their game against Burnley, Arteta said he has begun seeing the signs of the good work his players have been doing recently.

He added that he expects better results to bring more confidence in his players, but assured fans that they are on the right path.

He said per the official website: “A lot of the things that we’ve been doing in recent weeks, I’m starting to see some signs of it.

“The process and how long it takes for us to get where I want, it will dictate and results will bring more confidence and energy. But we are on the right path.

“The next two weeks after Dubai are going to help us as well to accelerate that process a little bit more.

“Hopefully we don’t lose any more players as well because injury wise it’s been tricky. I’m happy where I am.”

Arsenal faces Burnley in the Premier League before heading to a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

I have to say this, everything this guy says just instils confidence. In Arteta we trust.