Mikel Arteta picks his dream five-a-side team and there is a surprise name

Mikel Arteta has selected his dream five-a-side team from his former teammates, including a controversial name.

Arteta, now establishing a successful managerial career, enjoyed a distinguished playing career with stints at Barcelona, PSG, Rangers, Everton, and Arsenal before retiring.

Choosing a five-man team from his former teammates is undoubtedly challenging, but Arteta has included some intriguing names.

‘Ronaldinho has to be there,’ said Arteta, as quoted by Metro Sport.

‘I never saw anything like it, he was 19 or 20 years old at that time and I never seen anybody do the the kind of things he could do with the ball at that pace.

‘Thierry Henry has to be there that’s for sure. Iniesta has to be there. Arsenal I would put Robin van Persie there because he was in his best prime when we were teammates. I’m going to put Pepe Reina (in goal).’

The most controversial name on that list has to be Van Persie, who was on our books before leaving for Manchester United.

The moment he decided to move to United, he ruined his legacy at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans have still not forgiven him, and some may be surprised that Arteta still holds the Dutchman in high esteem.

