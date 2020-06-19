Mikel Arteta picks one player out for praise after loss to Man City and it was not Leno

Manchester City beat Arsenal on the return of the Premier League. The game started quite well with the Gunners keeping their hosts at bay for the much of the first half.

However, an injury to Pablo Mari changed the game as his replacement, David Luiz, caused two goals and got himself sent off.

The Gunners struggled to get going in the game after then and they had a very little contribution in the game in terms of attack.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah struggled to get supplies from their midfield as Manchester City dominated the game.

However, one player who impressed Mikel Arteta in the game was Nketiah and the Spaniard singled him out for praise after the match.

Nketiah continues to leave Alexandre Lacazette on the bench and although he struggled to help Arsenal by scoring a goal, he impressed with his hold up play against City’s defence.

‘I want him to keep doing what he’s doing,’ said Arteta per Arsenal.com.

‘The way he played last night against those players, in those difficult conditions, for me is extraordinary at his age.

‘He has an immense personality to play, confidence, he’s powerful and is developing in every area I think. I have a lot of faith in him.’

Not sure what game Arteta was watching but I was not that impressed with Nketiah but then again, apart from Bernd Leno, I was not impressed with any of the players.