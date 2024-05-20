Mikel Arteta pinpoints the games that lost Arsenal the title

It’s too bad Arsenal didn’t come out on top in the league, but their performance throughout the season was absolutely outstanding. They wrapped up the 2023–24 season with a solid but narrow victory against Everton, ending with a total of 89 points, just 2 points shy of the league champions, Manchester City.
That said, Mikel Arteta has identified the moment he believes they lost the league. He cites Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in April and Spurs’ 2-0 loss to Manchester City as the games in which his side lost the title race.
“For sure [the 2-0 defeat to] Aston Villa at home [in April],” Arteta said on Sky. “In the first half, it should have been 4-0. Maybe the story would have been different.
“What happened last Tuesday [Man City’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, maybe we could have been champions,” Arteta added.
“These are the margins that are so, so, so small.”
There is no doubt about it; Mikel Arteta definitely has a valid argument. If they had managed to defeat Villa in April, there’s a strong chance they would have clinched the league title, beating City by a point.
It would have been really awesome if the Gunners had won the league this season. They’ve been absolutely brilliant, breaking records left and right in their pursuit of glory. If they had won, this season would have been truly memorable. Well, they’ve definitely learned some lessons from this season.
Looking ahead to next season, let’s hope they can apply those lessons and have a successful season that ends with league glory. Third time lucky!
Sam P
I believe this is still a truly memorable season despite coming second. Again! The team performed admirably throughout and we ‘lost’ on a single game against Villa rather than across 3 matches as we did last season. And losing to Villa is no insult, despite their result on the final day against Palace.
There’s much to be proud of and happy about this season. The fact that this team, which aside from a few members, is largely inferior to Pep’s side, can push them to the final day speak volumes and is reason to be optimistic for the future.
Tottenham would have finished in the top 4 for Europe if they had beaten ManCity with Villa loosing 5 nil to palace on the last game. That’s the only good news to come out of that Tottenham ManCity game as Tottenham shoot themselves in the foot trying to spite Arsenal, but loose out on the new European League by finishing 5th, just two points shy of qualifications. Serves them right.
I’m definitely not a fan of inquests after the fact. It’s done nothing will change we need to concentrate on the next season. I suppose Pep could point to the draws against us, Chelsea twice and Palace to say MC should have won by over 10 points. It’s such a pointless exercise (sorry for the pun) and to blame Spurs for us not winning the PL and Son deliberately not scoring is ludicrous.
Exactly, don’t know how people can’t understand this.
Well said Andrew!