Mikel Arteta planning to make three summer signings from Spain

Arsenal has been linked with a move for three Spanish rising stars as Mikel Arteta looks to build the Arsenal team to his taste.

Since Arteta became the club’s manager he has been bringing several small changes to the side, but he is expected to make some interesting signings when the transfer window reopens.

A report from Spanish outlet Larazon is claiming that the Spaniard is targeting a return to La Liga to sign three of their promising players.

It claims that Arteta has plans to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez, Carlos Soler of Valencia and Marc Roca of Espanyol.

Nunez is a defender who starred for Spain in the European Under 19 Championships last year and has continued his development in the Spanish top flight.

Soler has also recently been linked with a move to Arsenal, he is a midfielder and he looks set to move to a bigger European side this summer.

Marc Roca is another midfielder who plays in a more defensive role and he has been touted to become a replacement for Lucas Torreira.

All three players would reportedly cost less than 100million and the Gunners will look to exploit Arteta’s Spanish influence to get a good deal.