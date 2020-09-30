Mikel Arteta planning to win on his second visit to Anfield

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Liverpool is at a level above his Arsenal side at the moment, but the Spaniard is still preparing his Arsenal team to beat the Reds when both sides meet again on Thursday in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool was just too good when both sides met in the Premier League on Monday, despite Arsenal taking the lead, the Reds still beat them 3-1.

The host showed exactly why they are Premier League champions and favourites to retain their crown in this campaign.

Liverpool has traditionally not taken the Carabao Cup serious during the reign of Jurgen Klopp and the Reds might be forced to make a few changes to their team for this game.

Arteta will be preparing his team to win this second match and is not letting the defeat on Monday dampen his confidence.

‘I am happy that we competed throughout the game and I think there are a lot of things that we can do better – and we will do better – and that’s going to help us so much in the process,’ Arteta said as quoted by the Mail Online.

‘We tried and they believed. That’s what I asked of them before the game, to believe.

‘To play here with character and to play our way and now we just accept that they were better and that they are better at the moment and that we have to improve.

‘This is the level that we have to reach. We will come back on Thursday and try to win again.’