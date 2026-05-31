Mikel Arteta plans to copy aspects of PSG’s game

Arsenal and PSG share many similarities as ambitious clubs led by highly respected managers, and both sides have qualities that the other can admire and learn from.

The two teams met in the Champions League final, where PSG emerged victorious, but the contest also highlighted the strengths that have made both clubs among the most formidable sides in European football. Their respective managers, Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique, have built teams capable of competing at the highest level, while implementing clear footballing identities.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal since taking charge, elevating the club to a position where they are now consistently challenging for major honours. His work has earned widespread recognition, and he is regarded as one of the leading managers in world football.

Lessons from PSG’s Success

Despite Arsenal’s progress, PSG demonstrated why they remain one of the strongest teams in Europe. Enrique’s experience proved valuable on the biggest stage, with the French side ultimately overcoming the Gunners in the Champions League final.

Arsenal’s defensive performance was impressive for much of the match, particularly considering the attacking quality PSG possessed. However, the result showed that there are still areas where the Gunners can improve if they are to take the final step towards becoming European champions.

The encounter also underlined the strengths PSG possess across their squad, particularly in moments of individual quality that can change matches at the highest level.

Arteta Identifies Areas for Improvement

Following the defeat, Arteta acknowledged that there are elements of PSG’s approach that Arsenal can learn from as they continue their development.

When asked whether there were aspects of PSG’s game he would look to replicate, he said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“Yes, and the individual action that they have for sure. Then you have to get into the competition with all the squad available in every moment, each player. We have had many more players than last season but not all of them in that condition for different reasons. That’s something that we have to improve on as well.”

Arsenal will now look to build on their progress and address those areas as they prepare for another challenge for major trophies next season.

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