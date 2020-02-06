Mikel Arteta plans to sign at least three new players before Euro 2020

Mikel Arteta is looking to move quickly in the next transfer window.

Arsenal is set to complete their transfer business next summer very early as they look to avoid being priced out of deals for their targets, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners had limited funds in the last transfer window and Mikel Arteta was only able to bring in two defenders on-loan.

He has, however, been promised that he would be able to spend more when the summer transfer market opens.

The Spaniard wants a new defender, a central creative midfielder and a box to box midfielder, according to the same report.

Arsenal has been linked with moves for a number of players since Arteta has been at the helm and some of those links might just turn out to be true.

Feyenoord teenager Orkun Kokcu is one such recent link and he is reportedly high on Arsenal’s list of targets with the Turkish Under 21 international continuing his development at a fine pace.

The Gunners have already started working behind the scenes to land their top targets for the next campaign and the fans might be in for a surprise.

Arsenal would also be making tough decisions about the future of some of their current players, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in particular, will be entering the last 12 months of his current deal and Arsenal may be forced to cash in on him.