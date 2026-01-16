Mikel Arteta plays down feud between Declan Rice and Arsenal coach

Declan Rice and Albert Stuivenberg were involved in a brief clash during half-time of Arsenal’s recent 3-2 win against Chelsea, although Mikel Arteta has since moved to downplay the incident. The moment occurred as the players and staff prepared to return to the pitch for the second half, when television cameras captured a heated exchange between the midfielder and the assistant coach in the tunnel area.

Tunnel incident during Chelsea win

The exchange quickly drew attention, particularly after Gabriel intervened to step between the two men and calm the situation. Although the disagreement appeared to be resolved almost immediately, footage of the incident was already circulating and later spread widely online. This distracted slightly from what was otherwise a positive evening for Arsenal, who were pleased to secure an important victory against a direct rival.

For some supporters, the images came as a surprise. Rice has built a reputation for composure and professionalism, and many fans view him as a model figure within the squad. His leadership qualities have been evident since his arrival, and he continues to play a key role both on and off the pitch. Despite the brief altercation, there has been no indication that the incident has affected his standing within the group.

Arteta response and dressing room leadership

Rice remains an influential presence in the Arsenal dressing room and has even been mentioned by some as a future candidate to succeed Martin Odegaard as captain. However, there is no suggestion that such a change is imminent. According to Arteta, the matter has already been dealt with internally, and there are no lingering concerns.

Speaking about the incident, Arteta offered reassurance and played down its significance. As reported by the Metro, he said, ‘The good thing is by the time I found out the problem was resolved, so that’s very good.’ His comments suggest the disagreement was short-lived and handled maturely by those involved.

Such moments are not uncommon in high-pressure environments, particularly during tightly contested matches. Arsenal have moved on quickly, focusing instead on maintaining momentum and unity as the season progresses. The swift resolution highlights the strength of the club’s internal culture, where disagreements are addressed immediately and do not distract from collective objectives.