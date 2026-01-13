Mikel Arteta praises Arne Slot for Liverpool manager’s classy act

Arne Slot had the chance to stir further controversy after Gabriel Martinelli pushed an injured Conor Bradley off the pitch, believing the defender was time-wasting. The incident caused a scene during the match and sparked debates among Liverpool and Arsenal fans across social media. Bradley has since undergone surgery for a significant injury, while Martinelli issued both private and public apologies. The Brazilian’s actions were widely regarded as out of character, with many understanding that he was attempting to restart play quickly and was unaware of the severity of Bradley’s injury.

Liverpool manager Slot addressed the incident during his post-match press conference, defending Martinelli and helping to calm tensions. His comments were seen as a measured response that recognised the situation without escalating it further. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Slot for the way he handled the matter, emphasising the professionalism shown in supporting a player who acted without malicious intent.

Slot’s measured response

Arteta highlighted the value of Slot’s approach in managing the post-match narrative and protecting players. He said via Metro Sport: ‘I must say I think the way Arne Slot spoke after the game was brilliant.

‘Because he knows how the players feel about themselves, about the opposition and about their colleagues. I think exemplifies someone who knows the game really well.’

The Liverpool manager’s words were widely praised for demonstrating understanding of the pressures players face on the pitch and for showing empathy towards both Martinelli and Bradley. By defending the Arsenal attacker, Slot helped reduce the intensity of criticism that might otherwise have grown following the incident.

Understanding player conduct

The episode underlines the fine line players walk when attempting to influence the tempo of matches while remaining aware of opponents’ conditions. Martinelli intended to restart play quickly; however, the incident highlights how quickly a situation can escalate when injuries are involved. Both managers’ responses reflect the importance of perspective, restraint, and communication in maintaining professionalism in high-pressure games.

By addressing the issue with clarity and fairness, Slot and Arteta demonstrated leadership. They set an example for players and colleagues alike, highlighting the significance of empathy and understanding in competitive football.